Honda recalls around 2,000 units of CB300R bike; Here’s why

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has recalled about 2,000 units of the CB300R motorcycle due to improper manufacturing of the right crankcase cover of the engine.

The voluntary recall applies to the CB300R 2022 model.

According to Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, the company discovered that due to an incorrect manufacturing method of the engine's right crankcase cover, there is a risk of sealing plug dislodging due to inadequate retention force induced by engine heat.

This could further cause the sealing plug to come off and engine oil to splash out, it added.

In the worst situation, the oil adhering to hot motorcycle parts may cause fire, its contact with tyres may cause slippage or it may injure the rider due to its hot temperature, the company stated.

"As a precautionary measure, the replacement of affected parts will be carried out at BigWing dealerships across India starting from April 15, 2023. The replacement will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle," it added.

The company, through its BigWing dealers, will proactively notify customers via call/email/SMS for inspection of their vehicle from Friday, it said.

In January 2022, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launched its new bike CB300R priced at Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new CB300R is powered by a 286cc 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. It has an assist and slipper clutch, which provides an aid function for clutch activities that require less load than a standard clutch mechanism.

