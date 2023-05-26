How much will the Jimny SUV cost? Here's what a top Maruti Suzuki executive told us

More than three million Jimnys have been sold in 199 countries, so it has strong SUV codes attached. That will be beneficial for Maruti Suzuki, Shashank Srivastava, Senior executive officer, Sales and Marketing told Business Today TV.

On the pricing of the Jimny, he said Maruti does take a look at competitors while pricing its vehicles. The Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha are two of the primary rivals of the upcoming SUV.

The Thar starts at Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base RWD model. The Force Gurkha demands a premium for its 4x4 variant starting at a price of around Rs 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jimny, with all its advanced technology and a four-wheel drive system, might be priced accordingly. However, it will definitely be competitive, according to Srivastava.

For off-roading capabilities, Srivastava said that the Jimny will come with a set of unique features. It will boast a good power-to-weight ratio, a small turning radius, Suzuki's All-Grip technology, and more.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered in two trim levels, Zeta and Alpha, which will be spread across four variants. Bookings for the same commenced on January 12 and this lifestyle SUV has already garnered more than 30,000 orders ahead of its official launch.

As far as the features are concerned, the Jimny gets features such as LED projector headlamps with a washer, touchscreen infotainment system (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay supported), power-folding mirrors, push-button start/stop, cruise control, dual climate Auto AC, 15-inch alloy wheels, rear defogger, rear washer, speed alert, seat belt reminder, multiple airbags, rear camera and more.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny coming to India, marketing plans being worked out