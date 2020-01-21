Hyundai Aura pitted against Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze; priced Rs 5.8-7.86 lakh

India's second largest carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday launched the next generation version of its outgoing compact sedan Xcent rebranding it this time as the Aura. The sub 4 metre sedan that competes with the likes of country's highest selling car Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze, is based on the same platform as the hatchback Grand i10 Nios that was launched last August. Seen as a challenger in this segment-Xcent was a distant third to other two cars, the South Korean carmaker has made widespread changes to the car both in terms of styling as well as mechanicals.

"Compact sedans account for 74 percent of the overall sedan market. We already have a strong presence in this area with the Verna and Elantra. With the Aura, we want to strengthen our presence and want to become the largest sedan maker in the country," said Amit Dhaundiyal, general manager product planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Aura comes with three engine options -- a 1.2 litre petrol and diesel as well as a 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine and is available in 12 variants. All the three engines are BS VI compliant. There are four variants available with the 1.2 litre petrol engine with manual transmission priced at Rs 5.8-7.86 lakh. The manual transmission diesel variants are priced between Rs 7.74-9.04 lakh while the lone variant with the 1.0 litte turbocharged engine is priced at Rs 8.55 lakh.

The 1.2 litre petrol engine has a peak power output of 83 PS, torque of 114 NM and an ARAI rated fuel economy of 20.5 kpl. The 1.2 litre diesel engine generates 75 PS power and 190 NM torque with a fuel economy of 25.35 kpl while the 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine makes 100 PS power and 172 NM torque and guzzles 20.5 litre of petrol for every kilometer.

Automatic manual transmission (AMT) variants are also available with the 1.2 litre petrol and diesel engine trims. These variants are priced at Rs 7.06-8.05 lakh for petrol and Rs 8.24-9.23 lakh for diesel. Further a factory fitted CNG version is on offer with the 1.2 litte petrol engine at Rs 7.29 lakh.

"The new Aura is India's only sedan equipped with BS VI 1.2 litre diesel engine offering superior performance, power and fuel efficiency. With class leading features and superior performance it will be a game changer product creating new excitement and establish new benchmarks in the automobile industry in India," said S S Kim, managing director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

In terms of dimensions, Aura has a front head-room, leg-room and shoulder-room of 1010mm, 1050mm and 1326mm respectively. At the rear, it offers a head-room of 960mm, leg-room of 885mm and shoulder room of 1,325mm. It is available in six colour options - fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey, alpha blue and vintage brown and is offered with a warranty options of either 3 years/100,000kms, 4 years /50,000kms or 5 years /40,000kms along with road-side assistance.

