Hyundai Creta Facelift: All new features of the Creta 2018

The new Hyundai Creta 2018 Facelift was launched recently and the new car comes with some exciting changes. Almost three years since its launch, the Creta will be seen in a new avatar. With features like in a sunroof to horizontal fog lamps to some fancy interior features like 6-way adjustable powered driver's seat, the new Creta will look to woo its customers with its brand new look.

The new Car however hasn't made any changes to the engines and will continue with the 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Here are some of the features of the Creta 2018





Exterior

The facelift has a larger grille and the bumper has been redesigned to give an overall wider look.

The fog lamps are now horizontal compared to the vertical placement which adds to wide stance

The bumper also has a reworked skid plate

Front has a more blacked-out theme in comparison to the bold treatment it had before

Side profile and rear end is still almost same. The only change visible is the repositioning of the reflectors. A fin antenna design has also been added

The wheel designs have now a more blackened-out appearance adding to the overall theme of the car.





Interiors

The Creta 2018 gets a dual-tone layout with matching upholstery.

The car also gets a 7-inch infotainment system that supports AUX, GPS, USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

The top-end version of the Creta gets a panoramic sunroof

The facelift SUV comes with cruise control, wireless charging

The car gets a 6-way electronically adjustable driver's seat and also a wearable smart key band which is something similar that Tata Nexon offers.





Colours

As for the colours of the new car, the Creta 2018 will feature in Passion Orange and Marina Blue instead of the Earth Brown and Mystic Blue colours that were offered in the previous variant. Polar White and Passion Orange will be provided as a dual-tone option with a blackened roof.