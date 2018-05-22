Hyundai Creta Facelift: All new features of the Creta 2018

The new Hyundai Creta 2018 Facelift was launched recently and the new car comes with some exciting changes. Almost three years since its launch, the Creta will be seen in a new avatar. With features like in a sunroof to horizontal fog lamps to some fancy interior features like 6-way adjustable powered driver's seat, the new Creta will look to woo its customers with its brand new look.
The new Car however hasn't made any changes to the engines and will continue with the 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines.
Here are some of the features of the Creta 2018
Exterior
Interiors
Colours
As for the colours of the new car, the Creta 2018 will feature in Passion Orange and Marina Blue instead of the Earth Brown and Mystic Blue colours that were offered in the previous variant. Polar White and Passion Orange will be provided as a dual-tone option with a blackened roof.
