Hyundai Exter SUV bookings open, variants revealed; check all details

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for its latest entry-level SUV, the Hyundai Exter. The car is based on the Casper model sold in South Korea and marks Hyundai's smallest SUV in India. It will be taking on the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Hyundai is targeting younger buyers and projecting the Exter as a lifestyle mobility option. Interested buyers can book the mini-SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The Hyundai Exter will be available in six single-tone color choices and three dual-tone color options. It will come with a 1.2 L Kappa petrol engine with a choice of five-speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT. The Hyundai Exter is offered in five trim options, including the EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.

Complete list of variants:

EXTER 1.2AMT Kappa S

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa S CNG

EXTER 1.2AMT Kappa SX

EXTER 1.2AMT Kappa SX DT

EXTER 1.2AMT Kappa SX(O)

EXTER 1.2AMT Kappa SX(O) Connect

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa EX

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa EX(O)

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa S

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa S(O)

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa SX

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa SX CNG

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa SX DT

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa SX(O)

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa SX(O) Connect

The car is expected to be powered by a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 83 hp power and 113.8 Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT.

Also read: Will the newly-launched Hyundai Verna steal Honda City’s thunder?

The car features a front grille flanked by projector headlamps and H-Signature LED DRLs. The front face is completed by prominent skid plates and the 'Exter' badge. The car stands on diamond-cut alloy wheels housed in blacked-out wheel arches, has a floating roof design, bridge-type roof rails and side sill cladding.

Also read: Hyundai Verna 2023 launched in India: Price, mileage, features and other details