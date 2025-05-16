Hyundai India to launch 26 new models including EVs, hybrids by FY30

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor India is planning to launch 26 new models, including electric vehicles and hybrids, by FY30, as it faces intense competition from homegrown automakers Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India.

“In addition to ongoing product interventions and updates, we are excited to announce that we will be launching 26 products. This will include a mix of new models, full model changes & product enhancements by the end of the financial year 2030. This will comprise 20 from ICE and 6 from the EV segment. Additionally, we shall be introducing new eco-friendly powertrains like hybrids. These aggressive and strategic launch plans demonstrate our strong commitment to innovation, market responsiveness & delivering sustained value to our customers,” Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India told reporters in the post-Q4 earnings call.

According to Hyundai Motor India’s COO Tarun Garg, the company has an aggressive future product plan. "These launches will be across segments. We see a very clear opportunity. The prime focus will be on SUVs. EVs are also catching up, and we see an opportunity there. We have a very strong localisation plan, which will help us to introduce EVs. Also, additionally we will have hybrids also introduced across models,” said Garg.

Notably, in the next two fiscal years, the company will have eight launches, stated Garg. The company will share further details regarding this during Investor Day 2025 in September.

The development comes at a time, when Hyundai Motor India saw its worst market share decline in 12 years to 14% in FY25. While the company reigned the crown as the second-largest automaker during the past fiscal, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are soon closing this gap. In April 2025, Hyundai Motor India became the fourth-largest automobile manufacturer.

In the January-March quarter of FY25, the company reported a 3.75% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). During the three months under review, profit came in at Rs 1,614.35 crore as against Rs 1,677.17 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has earmarked a capex of Rs 7,000 crore in the mid- to long-term. The company is also targeting 7-8% growth in exports to offset domestic market challenges.