Hyundai drives Utility Vehicle segment in July; sells 16,234 cars

Hyundai Motor India sold over 16,200 units in the utility vehicle segment in July to take a lead over Maruti Suzuki 2.10 % India (MSI) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which have for long dominated the vertical.

Last month, Hyundai sold a total of 16,234 units of Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric, while in comparison M&M sold 16,003 utility vehicles (UVs).

M&M sells seven models in the UV segment like XUV 500, Scorpio, Bolero and Thar.

Also Read: Slowdown Blues: Kiss of death for Indian auto industry as sales fall up to 40% in July

MSI on the other hand reported sale of 15,178 units in the UV segment last month. Its UV portfolio comprises models like Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.

"Hyundai has strong position in compact SUV segment with Creta. Now with Venue, we have further consolidated our position in the UV segment," Hyundai Motor India National Head-Sales Vikas Jain said.

Also Read: Hyundai Kona electric SUV explodes inside a home garage

The company's UV market share is now more than 21 per cent with the combined sales of Creta, Tucson, Venue and Kona Electric, he added.

Overall, the passenger vehicle sales continued to be in slow lane last month as well.

Continuing to face rough weather, MSI, Hyundai, M&M, Honda and Toyota reported a double-digit decline in sales in July as consumer sentiment remained subdued.

Also Read: Hyundai's Kona redefines India's EV revolution; launched at Rs 25.3 lakh