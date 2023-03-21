Hyundai Verna 2023 launched in India: Price, mileage, features and other details

Hyundai Motor India has launched the Hyundai Verna 2023 in the Indian market today. The car gets a complete overhaul in terms of design, powertrain and even features. The new version of the Hyundai Verna comes with a much sharper design when compared to the outgoing Verna. Hyundai has also introduced some segment-first features in the new Hyundai Verna 2023. The Honda City 2023 is the primary rival of the new Verna which also offers a hybrid powertrain.

Hyundai Verna Price and Availability

The Hyundai Verna has been launched at a price of Rs 10.90 lakh. The most expensive variant of the car is available at Rs 17.37 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The prices of the Hyundai Verna 2023 are introductory.

Check the detailed pricing of the new Hyundai Verna 2023:

The Hyundai Verna 2023 has been launched in a total of ten options under six variants: EX, S, SX, SX(O), SX Turbo, SX(O) Turbo. The car will be offered with three transmission options which include the manual transmission, IVT and DCT.

Hyundai Verna 2023 Engine Options

In terms of powertrain options, the Hyundai Verna will get a 1.5-liter MPi variant and a 1.5-liter GDi petrol engine. The Hyundai Verna 2023 will be available in a total nine colour options which include seven solid colours and two dual-tone colour options.

Hyundai Verna 2023 Safety

The car comes with six airbags as standard and will also come with other standard features like seatbelt reminder and three-point seatbelts. The car also gets Level 2 ADAS.

Hyundai Verna 2023 Interiors

The Hyundai Verna 2023 will be sold with dual-tone black and beige interiors. The Hyundai sedan will have soft-touch elements on most touch points as well.

The new Hyundai Verna 2023 comes with bigger dimensions compared to the older Verna offering bigger cabin space. It comes with a 528-liter boot as well.



In terms of features, the Hyundai Verna 2023 comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment system paired with Bose speakers, multi-language support and over 65 connected car tech.