Hyundai's Creta, i20 get 3-star safety rating each in Global NCAP crash test 

Hyundai’s popular offerings i20 and Creta have received a three-star rating for the safety of adult and child occupants in the second round of Global NCAP’s 2022 Safer Cars for India crash tests. Hyundai Creta got a three-star rating due to the lack of ISOFIX anchorages and 3-point belts in all seating positions, lack of electronic stability control (ESC) and no side head impact protection, as per the Global NCAP release.

NCAP said in its release, “Global NCAP was surprised to see in such a new model the lack of 3-point belts in all seating positions, lack of ESC and no side head impact protection as standard.”

In case of Hyundai i20, the three-star rating was awarded because the 3-year-old dummy used in the test showed high deceleration in the head despite ISOFIX anchorages and child restraint system (CRS). The NCAP was also surprised that this model is being sold with a lap belt in the rear centre seat as all seating positions should have 3-point belts.

It also noted that the model had no ESC and no side head impact protection in comparison to the European model that offers autonomous emergency braking (AEB) as standard equipment.

In the same test, Toyota’s latest SUV, the Urban Cruiser has secured a four-star rating for adult and three-star rating for child occupant protection. Cruiser was tested in the most basic safety specs fitted with 2 airbags and ABS.

It further stated the Toyota SUV showed a stable structure and adequate to good protection of critical body regions of the adults during the assessment. The release underscored that the CRS installed using the ISOFIX anchorages showed good protection of both child occupants.

Toyota Cruiser, on the other hand, secured a 3-star rating for child occupant protection due to the lack of 3-point belts in all seating positions and high neck biomechanical values in the frontal crash.

Global NCAP Secretary General Alejandro Furas said, “Although the overall star rating of these models might seem reasonable, the continued reluctance of manufacturers like Hyundai and Toyota to equip safety systems such as ESC and side body and head protection airbags as a basic requirement in India is disappointing.”

Towards Zero Foundation President David Ward noted, “We have seen steady progress in the safety rating of models tested in India over the last six years. It’s been especially welcome that domestic automakers in India have risen to Global NCAP’s safety challenge. Global players like Toyota and Hyundai should follow their lead.”

