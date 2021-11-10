Mahindra XUV700 achieves 5-star safety rating for adult occupants from Global NCAP

Mahindra & Mahindra's SUV XUV700 has received a five-star safety rating for adult occupants and four star for child occupants in Global NCAP's crash tests.

XUV700 has the highest combined safety score (adult + child) of 57.69 out of a total of 66.00, among the Indian vehicles tested so far by Global NCAP, M&M said in a release, adding that it is the first full-size seven-seater SUV in the country to receive five-star rating.

"As a part of the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, it has achieved an adult score of 16.03 out of 17.00. It has also secured a child safety score of 41.66 out of 49.00, the highest among all the vehicles in India tested by Global NCAP so far," the release said.

"When we were developing the XUV700, we were confident that the XUV700 will achieve 5-star safety rating based on the internal tests done on the vehicle. With XUV700, Mahindra is redefining the SUV segment not just in performance and features but also in terms of safety. Our mission is to bring safer vehicles on Indian roads and to that end, we are building cars with maximum structural integrity loaded with techenabled features for maximum safety, performance and efficiency," said Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development at M&M.

Unveiled in August 2021, XUV700 has a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh.

Commenting on the rankings, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, "Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option. Making this life saving technology available is an important step in encouraging the widespread fitment of crash avoidance technologies."

XUV700 is available in variants that include diesel and petrol, manual and automatic transmissions and with five and seven-seater capacity. It is also available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD).

