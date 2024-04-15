'I think it's not great': Verstappen questions wisdom of sprint race on China return

The decision to introduce the sprint format at the Chinese Grand Prix has sparked debate among drivers and teams, with concerns about its suitability after an extended absence from the circuit. Formula One eworld champion Max Verstappen has raised concerns about Formula One's decision to introduce a sprint weekend format as the sport returns to the Shanghai International Circuit for the first time since 2019 later this month.

Verstappen, who secured a commanding victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, leading his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in a dominant 1-2 finish, expressed reservations about the sprint format being implemented at a circuit where drivers have been absent for five years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's not great, let's say it like that, to do that," Verstappen told reporters following Sunday's race at Suzuka. "Because when you have been away from a track for quite a while, I think you never know what you're going to experience, right? So it would have been better to have a normal race weekend there."

Verstappen stressed the challenges from a driving and performance perspective, questioning the wisdom of the decision. "Purely from a driving perspective, performance perspective of the sport, I think it's not the smartest thing to do. But yeah, we'll see what we get there."

Despite his reservations, Verstappen acknowledged that the sprint format might add excitement for fans. "It probably spices things up a bit more, and that's maybe what they would like to see," he added optimistically.

Carlos Sainz, who finished third at Suzuka and demonstrated Ferrari's competitiveness, echoed Verstappen's concerns about the sprint element. Sainz highlighted the limited practice time and the potential risks associated with the format.

"With these kind of cars to go to a track with one hour of practice and straight into qualifying, with the regulations that they put on us ... and how tricky one bump could make the car, I think it's not a good choice to put the sprint after four or five years absence," Sainz expressed.Both Sainz and Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur raised concerns about potential resurfacing work at the Shanghai circuit adding further uncertainty. However, Vasseur noted that the challenge would be the same for all teams and emphasised the importance of reactive strategies and effective setups.