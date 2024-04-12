Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Fernando Alonso until end of 2026

In a move set to reverberate across the Formula 1 circuit, Aston Martin sealed a deal with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, extending his tenure with the team until the culmination of the 2026 season, as confirmed on Thursday.

The announcement comes as the contract of the esteemed 42-year-old Spanish driver was poised to conclude at the end of the ongoing season.

"Securing Fernando's long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news," remarked team principal Mike Krack, underlining the significance of the extension. "We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him."

Alonso, who clinched consecutive world titles in 2005 and 2006, has showcased formidable form this season, consistently landing in the top 10 across all four races. Despite being the eldest contender on the grid, he currently holds the eighth position in the F1 drivers standings.

"Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force," Krack asserted, emphasising Alonso's unwavering commitment.

"This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda. We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together," Krack added optimistically.

Alonso's F1 journey commenced in 2001, and over the years, he has amassed an impressive tally of 106 podium finishes, including 32 victories.