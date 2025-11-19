India’s first Tesla centre in Gurugram to open on November 26 after Mumbai and Delhi

India’s first Tesla Centre will open its doors to the public on November 26 at Orchid Business Park in Gurugram, marking another step in the electric carmaker’s gradual expansion across the country, Moneycontrol reported. The launch comes four months after Tesla inaugurated its first experience centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, followed by another at Delhi’s Aerocity—signalling a clear push to build physical touchpoints even before large-scale deliveries begin.

India became Tesla’s 50th global market earlier this year when the company introduced two imported variants of the Model Y, priced from Rs 59.89 lakh. Both models are shipped from Tesla’s Shanghai plant, and with a 70% import duty, they rank among the most expensive Model Ys in the world—nearly 30% costlier than their US counterparts. The long-range variant is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh.

Despite the steep pricing, early demand has begun to show. FADA data, based on Vahan registrations, indicates Tesla sold 104 units in September and October. The Model Y—Tesla’s global bestseller—continues to draw strong interest from Indian luxury EV buyers.

Tesla’s entry into India comes at a time when the company is navigating challenges in other markets. Global sales in the September quarter rose just 7% year-on-year to 497,100 units. In China, one of its largest markets, Tesla sold only 26,006 units in October—its weakest monthly performance in three years amid intensifying competition and softening demand. These pressures have made investors more cautious, even as Tesla seeks to unlock new growth territories.

In India, the company is shaping its strategy under newly appointed country head Sharad Agarwal, who joined in November. Agarwal previously led Lamborghini India and held senior sales roles at Audi India before serving as chief business officer at Classic Legends. His appointment is viewed as a move to strengthen Tesla’s presence in the premium EV segment through a combination of brand-building and retail expansion.

For now, Tesla must contend with well-established rivals. Mercedes-Benz and BMW together control nearly 80% of India’s luxury EV market, which recorded 460–480 unit sales in October. Tesla’s direct competition includes the BMW iX1, Mercedes EQA, Volvo EC40, Kia EV6, and BYD Sealion 7.

With the opening of the Gurugram centre and a growing network across Mumbai and Delhi, Tesla appears to be laying the foundation for a more ambitious India strategy—testing demand, building visibility, and preparing for a market where interest in premium electric mobility continues to rise.