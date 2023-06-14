Innova Hycross rival Maruti Invicto bookings to start on June 19

Car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is set to commence bookings for its upcoming model Invicto MPV from June 19. The upcoming model is expected to be priced over Rs 20 lakh. The Invicto MPV will mark the carmaker’s third MPV model, after Ertiga and the XL6.

“Traditionally, so far, we have been looking distinctly at an MPV buyer and an SUV buyer. However, in this segment, the more we researched into it, found that there was a segment for a premium, three-row vehicle buyer, and it seems to be having very strong cross consideration. In that regard, it appears to be a single segment with similar requirements, similar motives to buy and similar income category,” Shashank Srivastava, executive director at Maruti Suzuki, told Business Today.

The Innova MPV will be manufactured by Toyota at Toyota’s Bidadi plant, which the latter uses to produce its Grand Vistara line of vehicles. Toyota will manufacture and supply the cars to Maruti.

Currently, the Hycross has a two-year wait for its strong-hybrid variants. This is sure to worsen when Toyota begins manufacturing the Invicto. The Invicto MPV and Toyota’s Innova Hycross would both use the same assembly line.

The Invicto MPV, despite being a cross-badged sibling of the Toyota Innova Hycross, will be priced at a premium. This is due to the car being modelled after Toyota’s TNGA-C, for which the manufacturer will pay royalties.

The Invicto will be powered by the Hycross' 183hp, 2.0-litre strong-hybrid powertrain mated to an e-CVT transmission. The 173hp, 2.0-litre petrol unit is expected to be offered on entry-level trims, mated to a CVT transmission. The vehicle will come with both 7 and 8-seater configurations.