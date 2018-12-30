Jawa, Jawa 42 sold out till September 2019, deliveries to begin from March

Jawa Motorcycles has already sold out its recently launched Jawa and Jawa 42 bikes till September 2019. Due to this, the Mahindra and Mahindra-owned company has reportedly closed online bookings for its motorcycles within a month of their launch. It is before even a single unit of the said motorcycles has been rolled out of the production facility.

The Czech two-wheeler maker Jawa Motorcycles got a fresh lease of life after it was revived by the Anand Mahindra-owned Indian auto major. The company had launched three motorcycles - the old school Jawa and Jawa 42, and the factory custom bobber Perak - on November 15. The Jawa and Jawa 42 were made available for pre-booking, where the Perak was to be introduced later in 2019.

While Jawa Motorcycles has not divulged how many units were booked via online bookings so far, the company plans to start delivering the registered units from March 2019, Bloomberg reported. With its new portfolio, the company plans to take on Royal Enfield, the undisputed leader of the 300-cc segment.

Jawa Motorcycles has also started opening its dealerships in various major cities of India, which are offering test rides and booking facilities to enthusiasts now that online bookings have been stopped. The Jawa has been priced at Rs 1.64 lakh, whereas the Jawa 42 will cost Rs 1.55 lakh. The Perak will be made available at Rs 1.89 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The Jawa and Jawa 42 are powered by a 293cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine, capable of producing 27bhp of max power and 28Nm of max torque. The factory custom bobber Jawa Perak will be powered by a bigger 334cc single cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which can produce 30bhp of max power and 31Nm of max torque. Both engines have been developed in compliance to the Bharat Stage-VI emission norms to make them future proof.

The Jawa motorcycles are being contract-manufactured at Mahindra's two-wheeler plant in Pithampura, Madhya Pradesh. Classic Legends, the maker of Jawa Motorcycles, has not declared the total production capacity of the plant.

