Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 launched in India; its first flagship SUV assembled outside US

US-based automobile marque Jeep, on Thursday, launched the all-new Grand Cherokee in India for a starting price of Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is the brand's fourth nameplate to be made in the country, has begun production at Jeep India's factory in Pune’s Ranjangaon.

Jeep’s this new flagship SUV is now locally assembled in India, unlike its previous-gen Grand Cherokee which was imported to the country as a fully built unit. Interestingly, India is the only country where the Jeep Grand Cherokee is being assembled outside of North America.

Also Watch: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched in India: Price, Features

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 goes up against the likes of the Volvo XC90, Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and BMW X5.

Design

Jeep’s new Grand Cherokee is the company’s fifth generation model and was showcased globally in September last year. The company’s this flagship SUV is based on an all-new architecture and features an all-new design in terms of both interior and exterior.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee, in terms of design, resembles the larger Grand Wagoneer that was sold abroad. The new Grand Cherokee’s front design features the traditional seven-slat grille, LED headlamps, and a bumper with side and central air intakes.

In addition to this, the SUV also gets squared wheel arches and a floating effect for the roof with a blacked-out portion. At the rear, Jeep’s latest SUV features slim LED tail lamps, a number plate housing on the tailgate and a rear bumper.

In terms of interior design, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with multiple screens -- a central 10.1-inch touchscreen with HVAC controls and a 10.1-inch screen embedded in the dashboard, which is dedicated to the front passenger. The dashboard also features a plush and premium look with Capri Leather Upholstery along with wood and gloss black inserts.

The new Grand Cherokee, similar to its predecessor, is also offered as a 5-seater model. However, the SUV is also available in a three-row version globally, which is known as the Grand Cherokee L.

Tech and features

Jeep’s new flagship SUV, in terms of tech features, comes equipped with a configurable 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a wireless charging pad, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, rear seat entertainment screens, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a powered tailgate.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee also gets connected car tech bundled with remote functions. It also features a heads-up display, powered seats, four-zone climate control and auto-dimming mirrors among others. Three-point seatbelts for all passengers will be offered as standard.

Engine and powertrain

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine which is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine churns out 269 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. However, unlike the previous-gen Grand Cherokee, which was offered with both petrol and diesel engine options, the fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee only comes with a turbo-petrol engine.

The SUV also gets driving modes like- Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow and Mud/Sand. Jeep’s this flagship SUV’s architecture is engineered for both three and two-rows seating and electrified 4xe capability. The new SUV will be available with the company’s proprietary 4x4 systems like - Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II. In addition to this, Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management systems are also offered.