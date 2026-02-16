JSW MG Motor eyes Africa exports, expects to outrun industry growth

The premium SUV segment in India currently stands at an annual volume of 35,000–40,000 units, according to Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director and CEO of JSW MG Motor India, who said recent policy support has played a key role in reviving industry momentum.

Speaking to Business Today, Mehrotra said GST rationalisation has helped stimulate demand across the automotive sector, contributing to a broader recovery. He expects overall industry growth to remain in the range of high single digits to low double digits in the near term, while JSW MG Motor India is targeting double-digit growth, outpacing the market.

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On global trade developments, Mehrotra described the free trade agreements expected over the next 18–24 months as “historic,” noting that the company will closely assess their implications and potential advantages for its operations once they come into effect.

The automaker is also expanding its export footprint. At present, JSW MG Motor India ships vehicles to Nepal and Bhutan and is exploring opportunities to enter African markets as part of its international growth strategy.

