JSW MG Motor India to launch EV, plug-in hybrid on new multi-powertrain platform

JSW MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled a new platform, MG Adapt, that will be used for its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid, plug-in hybrid and range extender electric vehicles.

The SAIC Motor-backed automaker plans to launch two new products this year based on the new Adapt platform: an EV first, followed by a plug-in hybrid.

Advertisement

“The reason we have done a single platform and multiple powertrains is because a platform is where bulk of the capex is spent, which means you are spending twice the money by bringing one platform with all the four technologies in it, you have actually reduced your capex need by at least half,” said JSW MG Motor India managing director Anurag Mehrotra.

JSW MG Motor India is looking to invest Rs 1,400 crore during the ongoing financial year. The money will be spent on new product launches, capacity expansion and increasing localization of the Windsor EV from under 50% to 70% by next year.

The Gurugram-based automaker plans to increase production capacity at its Gujarat plant from 120,000 units to 160,000 units by March 2027.

Advertisement

JSW MG Motor India will also launch a new vehicle under its premium channel MG Select this year.

On rising demand for electric vehicles, Mehrotra said that the electric car penetration in June was 8%. “This clearly suggests that by the time we finish the current calendar year, we should be starting to touch the double-digit sort of a mark,” he believes.

According to Mehrotra, demand for new energy vehicles, a term used for EVs and hybrids, is outstripping supply.

“50% of our EV sales are coming outside of Tier 1 cities,” he said. “Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets are seeing a much higher growth rate compared to Tier 1 markets,” he added.