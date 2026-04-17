'Key market for us': What is Renault's 'India-for-India' strategy?

François Provost, CEO of Renault Group, has underscored India’s rising importance in the company’s global roadmap, positioning it as a “leading and fast-growing” market not just in volumes but also in technology and value creation.

In an interaction with Business Today, Provost said Renault is doubling down on an 'India for India' strategy, signalling a sharper localisation push even as the company balances global integration.

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“India is a key market for us — one that is growing rapidly both in terms of technology adoption and value. It is important for us to have a strong India-for-India approach,” he said.

Multi-Powertrain Strategy: ICE to Coexist with EVs

Renault will continue to maintain a diversified powertrain strategy in India, reflecting the market’s evolving but still heterogeneous demand.

Provost confirmed that internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles will remain relevant, even as the company accelerates investments in electrification. “We will continue with ICE powertrains, while also focusing on electric vehicles and strong hybrids. At the same time, CNG remains a must-have for the Indian market,” he noted.

This approach aligns with broader industry trends in India, where automakers are hedging bets across multiple fuel technologies amid uneven EV adoption and infrastructure gaps.

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India Strategy Independent of Nissan, but Collaboration Continues

On the Renault-Nissan alliance, Provost maintained a measured stance, indicating operational continuity without strategic dependence. “I cannot comment on Nissan’s India strategy. Our future India strategy is a standalone one,” he said, while adding that Renault remains “very pleased” to continue manufacturing vehicles for Nissan, particularly for export markets.

This suggests Renault’s intent to retain manufacturing synergies while pursuing an independent brand and product roadmap in India.

Supply Chain Risks Managed Amid Global Uncertainty

Addressing global supply chain concerns—especially in light of geopolitical tensions—Provost acknowledged underlying risks but struck a reassuring tone. “There are some risks in supply chains, but so far we have been able to mitigate them. There is no impact as of now,” he said.

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He added that Renault is closely monitoring the situation in regions affected by conflict and is prioritising employee safety. “We are taking care of our employees in impacted countries,” he said.

Importantly, the company has not seen disruptions in customer orders globally.

EV Momentum Building, Europe Leads the Way

Provost pointed out that Renault is witnessing a clear uptick in EV demand in Europe, reinforcing confidence in its electrification strategy. “In Europe, we have seen EV sales go up. We are very stable in our strategy,” he said.

Leveraging its established strengths in electric and hybrid technologies, Renault plans to bring that expertise to India in a calibrated manner. “We have a strong advantage in EVs and hybrids, and this is what we will implement in India,” Provost added.

