Kia Seltos 2023 SUV launch: Check detailed pricing, variants, features, more

Kia India has introduced the New Seltos at a special introductory price starting at Rs 10,89,900 (ex-showroom) pan-India. Kia has claimed that the new Seltos that was unveiled earlier this month has garnered significant attention with 13,424 pre-bookings on Day 1.

Kia Seltos Price and Variants

The new Seltos comes in 18 variants, including top-tier ADAS - GT-line & X Line in both diesel and petrol engines, priced at Rs 19,79,900 & Rs 19,99,900, ex-showroom pan-India, respectively. The vehicle is equipped with 32 safety features, including 15 robust safety features as standard and 17 ADAS Level 2 autonomous features.

Available in three trim concepts - Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line, along with three engines and five transmission options, the Seltos offers a wide array of choices for buyers. Check all the variants and prices below:

Kia Seltos 2023 Detailed Pricing

Features

The new Seltos offers a Dual Screen Panoramic Display with 26.04 cm Fully Digital Cluster & 26.03 cm HD Touchscreen Navigation, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioner, and R18 46.20 cm Crystal Cut Glossy Black Alloy Wheels. It also includes much-awaited features like the Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof and Electric Parking Brake. The Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol engine with 160PS of power and 253 Nm of Torque adds to its powerful innovation.

Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director, and CEO of Kia India, expressed the company's commitment to setting industry benchmarks with innovative offerings at competitive prices, making the New Seltos an attractive option for new-age customers.

The new Kia Seltos features captivating design elements, reflecting Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy. The introduction of the India-exclusive Pewter Olive color adds to its appeal.

Safety is a top priority for the New Seltos, boasting the most evolved Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with 17 autonomous features. This suite of innovative technology includes advanced Forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and smart cruise control with Stop & Go, ensuring utmost safety for drivers and passengers alike. Combined with the standard 15 safety features, such as 6 airbags, HAC (Hill-Start Assist Control), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), the New Seltos ranks among the safest SUVs in the country.

Customers interested in the New Seltos can book their preferred variant through the Kia India official website: www.kia.com/in, or any authorized dealerships of Kia India by paying an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000.

