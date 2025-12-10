Multibagger infra stock in focus today on closure of tax demand, more details 

Shares of infrastructure company HG Infra Engineering are in news today after the firm said it has received an assessment order closing its Rs 220.03-crore GST show cause notice for FY2022-23 with nil demand of tax, interest and penalty. HG Infra Engineering shares ended 3.95% lower at Rs 763.55 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 794.95. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4,976 crore.

The multibagger stock has clocked gains of 229% in five years. But the stock is down 48% in a year and fallen 49.25% in 2025. In two years, the stock has lost 9.69%.

The Joint Commissioner, State Goods and Service Tax, Corporate Circle-I, Ghaziabad Zone-I, Uttar Pradesh passed the order on December 9, 2025 after the company responded to the notice.

The GST liability along with interest and penalty as per the show cause notice was Rs. 220.03 crore. With the receipt of today’s communication from GST Department, this matter stands closed.

ON November 19, 2025, HG Infra Engineering said it secured a Rs 274.11 crore order from DLF Cyber City Developers Limited for executing infrastructure (access road network) works at the DLF Downtown, phase-2 project in Sector-25A, Gurugram,Haryana.

The project involves building the full access road network for the second phase of development of DLF Downtown, one of the key commercial clusters in Gurugram. The work was awarded on an item rate/BOQ basis.

HG Infra Engg. is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.