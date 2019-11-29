Kia Seltos prices to increase from January 1; new rates applicable on booked vehicles too

Kia Motors India will hike prices of its SUV, Seltos, from January 1, 2020. The Kia Seltos, which was unveiled in August 2019, is currently offered at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. According to a leaked document, the price of the Kia Seltos will be increased from January 1, 2020, and will also be applicable on undelivered bookings.

Kia dealerships across India suggest that the price increase is expected to be a maximum of 5 per cent. As per the leaked document, available on teambhp.com, the introductory limited period price of the car will be discontinued and the price increase will be applicable on all Kia Seltos variants. Additionally, the letter also mentions that the new rates will be intimated on January 1, 2020.

South Korea's second-largest car manufacturer, Kia Motors has managed to place itself among the most popular SUVs in India with its Kia Seltos. The SUV Seltos has sold more than 10,000-units every month since its launch.

The Kia Seltos is offered in two different trims -- GT Line and Tech Line. The GT Line is available in GTK, GTX and GTX Plus variants, while the Tech Line has HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX and HTX Plus variants.

Kia Seltos' GT Line trim comes with a 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol unit that generates 140PS of power and 242Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, Kia Seltos' Tech Line trim offers two different engine options -- a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 115PS of power and 144Nm of peak torque, and a 1.5-litre VGT diesel motor that develops 115PS of power and 250Nm of peak torque. Moreover, all three engine options are available with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Kia Seltos' automatic transmission options include IVT in 1.5-litre petrol, 6-speed AT in 1.5-litre VGT diesel, and 7-speed DCT in 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol.

Kia Seltos also features an 8-inch head-up display, Bose audio system, sunroof, Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, cruise control, 360-degree camera, six airbags, and automatic climate control, among others.

