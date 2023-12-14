Kia unveils Sonet SUV facelift with 6-airbags as standard, ADAS features; check variants, other details

Kia has unveiled the new version of its second best-selling car, the Sonet, in India. The new Sonet is pegged as a sportier and more muscular version. However, the overall silhouette of the car remains the same. This time around Kia has introduced more safety and autonomous features. The new car is available with six transmission options and is available in a total of 19 variants. The company hasn't disclosed the pricing of the new car. The detailed pricing is expected to be introduced in January next year.

The Sonet gets more than 25 safety features, including 10 autonomous features as part of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It also includes 15 high-safety features. Kia claims it is the only compact SUV to offer 15 standard safety features in its segment.

Connected car features

The new Sonet also has over 70 connected car features. Kia claims the list of new features includes 10 best-in-segment features like a Dual Screen Connected Panel Design, Rear Door Sunshade Curtain, All Door Power Window one touch Auto up/down, and a Smartpure Air purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection. Kia is also launching the ‘Kia Inspiring Drive Program’ or K.I.D, a reward-based driving initiative. Accessible through the ‘Kia Connect’ app, this program evaluates Kia owners’ driving behaviour and assigns them an Eco score that can be redeemed for rewards.

Transmission options

Kia has reintroduced manual transmission across all variants with a diesel powertrain. The Sonet now comes with 5MT in HTE, HTK and HTK+ variants with a Smartstream G1.2 engine, 6MT in all Diesel variants, 6iMT in both Petrol and Diesel variants, 7DCT in Petrol variants, and 6AT in Diesel Variants.

After introducing standard 6 airbags in Carens and segment-first in Seltos, Kia is offering 6 airbags as a standard in the Kia Sonet. This means the entire Kia line-up in India now comes wit six airbags as standard.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “With the new Sonet, our objective is to seamlessly integrate its premium features with a value-driven ownership experience. This unique combination is poised to resonate with a wider audience of modern consumers. Our ambition is to secure the leading position in the Compact SUV segment with the introduction of the new Sonet.”

Kia Sonet 2023 Variants:



1. Smartstream G1.2 Engine with 5MT Transmission: This variant of the Sonet comes with a Smartstream G1.2 engine and a 5-speed Manual Transmission (5MT). The trims available in this variant are HTE, HTK, and HTK+.



2. Smartstream G1.0T-GDi Engine with iMT and 7DCT Transmissions: This variant has a Smartstream G1.0T-GDi engine. It comes with an Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) for the HTX and HTX+ trims, and a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT) for the GTX+ trim. There’s also an X-line trim available with the iMT transmission.



3. 1.5L CRDi VGT Engine with 6MT, 6iMT, and 6AT Transmissions: This variant features a 1.5L CRDi VGT engine. It comes with a 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) for the HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+ trims. The HTX and HTX+ trims are also available with a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (6iMT). Additionally, the HTX and GTX+ trims come with a 6-speed Automatic Transmission (6AT). The X-line trim is available with the 6iMT transmission.

