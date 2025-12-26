'Dhurandhar' worldwide box office collection: On Christmas, Ranveer Singh's film storms past ₹1,000 crore

Dhurandhar, the spy espionage thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has simply refused to lose steam at the worldwide box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial has topped the ₹1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office on December 25 (Thursday).

The film raked in a total of ₹787.18 crore in terms of India gross box office and ₹217.50 crore at the overseas box office, taking its total worldwide box office collection to ₹1,006.7 crore. It is the first Bollywood film of 2025 to cruise past the ₹1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Dhurandhar has performed exceptionally well in key international markets such as North America, the UK, and parts of Europe.

In North America, the film has raked in over $12 million so far. With this, Dhurandhar has outperformed all other Indian releases of 2025 in overseas markets. The second biggest grosser is Rajinikanth's Coolie, which made ₹180.50 crore at the worldwide box office.

At the Indian box office, Dhurandhar dominated the Christmas holiday and scored the biggest week 3 ever. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "The film continues to be the undisputed first choice of audiences, holding its ground with remarkable consistency... It is all set to remain the top choice even as Week 4 begins today."

He added that the film made a total of ₹189.30 crore in its third week and beat the likes of Pushpa 2's Hindi version (₹107.75 crore), Chhaava (₹84.94 crore), Stree 2 (₹72.83 crore), and Baahubali 2's Hindi version (₹69.75 crore).

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2025

Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios, the film focuses on an Indian spy directed to infiltrate the notorious Lyari gangs of Pakistan. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Gaurav Gera in significant roles.