KTM brings in 350cc engine variants for 390 Duke, 390 Adventure to meet lower GST rate; check price

Bajaj Auto-owned Austrian premium motorcycle brand KTM has announced the expansion of its KTM 390 Duke and KTM 390 Adventure range with new 350cc engine variants to benefit from the lower 18% GST bracket, thus enabling a more accessible entry price.

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During the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation in September 2025, the government hiked the GST on motorbikes with an engine capacity of more than 350cc from 28% to 40%. However, the GST rate on motorcycles up to 350cc was slashed from 28% to 18%.

The KTM 390 Duke with 350cc engine is available at Rs 2,77,268 and the KTM 390 Adventure with 350cc engine at Rs 2,80,905 (ex-showroom, Delhi). All existing 399cc variants - the KTM 390 Duke R, KTM 390 Adventure S, KTM 390 Adventure X and KTM 390 Adventure R continue unchanged.

The move is expected to bring KTM’s two popular performance motorcycles within reach of a wider set of riders.

"The KTM 390 Duke and KTM 390 Adventure are among the most aspirational motorcycles in India, and this expansion is about making that aspiration a reality for more riders. The new 350cc engine variants allow us to pass on the 18% GST benefit directly to our customers, lowering the entry price to the range while preserving everything that makes these motorcycles exceptional,” said Manik Nangia, President, Probiking, Bajaj Auto.

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India’s most valuable two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto acquired a controlling stake in KTM in a deal worth €800 million.

In a media conference call in November last year, Rakesh Sharma, executive director of Bajaj Auto, said the company will look at all options to reduce costs at KTM by moving the manufacturing of some motorcycles to India. “Moving manufacturing of some of the KTM motorbikes to India will be evaluated,” he said.

