Trent shares fall 31% from 52-week high, price target and outlook

Shares of Tata Group's retail chain Trent have fallen 31% from their 52-week high in a year. Trent stock hit a high of Rs 6259 on June 30, 2025. The fall in the retail stock comes on the back of high valuations and macroeconomic headwinds affecting retail growth in a year. In the current session, Trent stock ended on a flat note at Rs 4,299.10 against the previous close of Rs 4295.75. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.52 lakh crore.

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The retail stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 3276 on March 30, 2026.

However, Trent stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

RSI of the stock stands at 61 indicating the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

Brokerage MOSL has a price target of Rs 5250 with a 24% upside to the current market price.

After several quarters of growth deceleration, Trent recorded growth recovery in 4QFY26. "Our recent channel checks suggest that sales decline in cannibalized stores is now easing and a gradual LFL recovery is expected," said the brokerage.

MOSL expects a CAGR of 21%/22%/11% in standalone revenue/pre-IND AS EBITDA/adjusted PAT over FY26-28E

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The brokerage has build in a steady addition of 35-40 Westside stores annually (implying 17% area CAGR over FY26-28E) and modest productivity dip in FY27, resulting in 21% standalone revenue CAGR over FY26-28E.

The firm reported a 32.57% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit. Profit rose to Rs 413.1 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 311.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,027.99 crore in Q4, marking a 19.23% YoY rise from ?4,216.94 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

At an operational level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) rose 44% YoY to Rs 5,028 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26.

Operating EBIT margin for Q4 FY26 came at 11.5% compared with 9.7% in the March FY25 quarter.