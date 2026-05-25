US President Donald Trump said Monday that negotiations with Iran are progressing well and urged a broad group of Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, to join the Abraham Accords as part of a wider regional settlement.

In a lengthy statement, Trump said talks with the Islamic Republic were moving in a positive direction but warned that failure to reach an agreement could lead to a renewed conflict.

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"Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all - Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before - And nobody wants that!" Trump said.

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Trump said he discussed the issue over the weekend with several regional leaders, including Mohammed bin Salman, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Asim Munir, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Abdullah II, among others.

According to Trump, he proposed that countries involved in the discussions should sign on to the Abraham Accords alongside any settlement reached with Iran. "It should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords," he said.

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Trump identified Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, and Jordan among the countries he believes should join the US-backed normalisation framework. He acknowledged that "one or two" countries may have reasons not to sign but said most should be "ready, willing, and able" to participate.

The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements that normalised relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco. The first accords were signed in 2020 during President Donald Trump's first term.

Trump described the Abraham Accords as a success for existing members and argued that expanding them could transform the region. "The Abraham Accords have proven to be, for the Countries involved, a Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM," he said.

The US President called for Saudi Arabia and Qatar to sign the accords immediately and suggested that countries unwilling to do so should be excluded from a broader settlement.

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"It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don't, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention," he said.

Trump also floated the possibility of Iran itself eventually joining the Abraham Accords if a nuclear or broader political agreement is reached with Washington.

"In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords. Wow, now that would be something special!" he said.

He argued that a broader agreement could create a more stable and economically integrated Middle East.

"The Middle East would be United, Powerful, and Economically Strong, like perhaps no other area, anywhere in the World!" Trump said.

