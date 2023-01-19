Made in India Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara now being exported to other countries

Maruti Suzuki has begun exporting its new premium SUV, the Grand Vitara from India. The comapny has commenced the shipments with the first batch to Latin America from the Kamarajar port. The company plans to export the vehicle to more than 60 countries across various regions, including Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, ASEAN, and neighboring areas.

According to Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the company supports the Indian government's efforts to increase exports by expanding its international presence and product portfolio.

The Grand Vitara was unveiled in July 2022 and the company claims it has received positive feedback in the domestic market. Maruti Suzuki India is confident it will also be successful in overseas markets.

Maruti Suzuki India achieved its highest-ever export figures in 2022. The company achieved an export value of over 2.6 lakh vehicles in 2022.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a strong Hybrid option in India which easily makes it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its segment, even comparable to cheaper entry-level vehicles with much smaller engines.

The base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at a price of Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the non-Hybrid variant. The cheapest intelligent Electric Hybrid variant costs Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki is bullish with the SUV segment in India. Apart from Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the company has also updated its best-selling sub-4m SUV Brezza. The company is planning even more options with the hardcore Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door version as well as the new Fronx, which is a cross of its popular premium hatchback Baleno.

