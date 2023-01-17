Jimny SUV gets 5,000 bookings in 5 days; here's how many bookings Thar 2020 got in 5 days

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV has been a hit with Indian car buyers, with over 5000 bookings made in just 5 days. The SUV had received over 3000 bookings in 3 days. The Jimny is taking on a favourite in the segment, the Mahindra Thar, launched in 2020. Even the Thar SUV was a huge hit among car buyers but did its popularity surpass that of the Jimny? Let's find out.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny received 5000 bookings in 5 days, according to a report by India Today. Another Maruti car, the Fronx was also introduced at the Auto Expo but the car has only received 1,500 bookings in a period of 5 days. The Jimny clearly has more takers in the market for its unique SUV design and real SUV elements.

However, the Mahindra Thar 2020 re-ignited the segment and gained the first mover's advantage. The Thar received 9000 bookings in a period of 5 days after its launch. The vehicle was launched on October 2, 2020.

Mahindra only introduced the three-door variant in 2020 and it will be introducing the 5-door variant soon. The car was revealed at the Auto Expo 2023. However, the bookings for the new model are yet to commence.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV vs Mahindra Thar 2020 Price

Mahindra Thar 2020 was launched at a price under Rs 10 lakh but the price went up after the initial rounds of sales. Maruti Suzuki Jimny prices haven't been disclosed so far and that could be an important factor in driving sales for the new vehicle. Maruti Suzuki Jimny is also expected to launch at a price of around Rs 10 lakh, considering that it also sits in the sub-4m category.