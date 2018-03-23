Mahindra's premium Jawa motorbikes to be powered by Mojo's 300cc engine platform

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), the market leader in utility vehicle and tractors, has big plans for its two-wheeler motorbike segment in 2018-19. After the launch of its flagship Mojo series and the acquisition of Jawa and BSA brands, Mahindra wants to move a step further to cater to the growing demand for the premium category neo-retro motorcycles.

Since its earlier motorbike brands failed to leave a dent in the existing two-wheeler domestic market, the company has decided to focus on premium mid-capacity premium bikes. Reports suggest the company will power the new Classic Legends series on its existing 300 CC Mojo engine platform. The new models are being developed under its Jawa and BSA brands, two iconic brands which were acquired by Mahindra in 2016.

According to a report in Autocar Professional, the Mojo-based 300cc engine platform is scalable and can be used as per the model profiling of the upcoming classic motorcycles under the Jawa (and potentially under BSA too) brand.

Mahindra's Mojo series received a lukewarm response after decent response initially, and its platform remains largely unutilised, said the report.

Keeping in mind the cost-effectiveness and scalability prospects, the company has decided to use existing Mojo engine platform. Saving the cost by using the existing engine platform will surely help Mahindra in positioning its future classic motorcycles under the affordable motorbike category.

With the launch of the classic series, Mahindra will initially target the premium segment only. However, these motorcycles will have single-cylinder with displacement of 300 cc, which means they will not be priced too high. Mahindra's plan to focus on the premium category will also not put pressure on the company on the volume front.

The recent variant of Mahindra Mojo series was Mojo UT 300 after Mojo XT 300. The Mojo UT 300 comes with the 300 cc liquid-cooled engine and can pump out 17KW of power and 25.2 NM of torque. Mojo UT had received a considerable success in the market.