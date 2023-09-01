Mahindra reports highest-ever SUV sales at 37,270 in August 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has reported sales figures for August 2023. The company recorded its highest-ever SUV sales, contributing to an overall growth of 19% in auto sales, including exports, with a total of 70,350 vehicles sold. Mahindra's sales can be attributed to heavy demand of models like XUV700, Thar, the new ScorpioN, and the Bolero line-up.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra achieved a milestone by selling 37,270 SUVs in the domestic market alone. The company marked a 26% growth compared to the previous year. Including exports, the total number of SUVs sold reached 38,164 units. Meanwhile, the domestic sales of Commercial Vehicles stood at 23,613 units.

Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at M&M Ltd., said, "We are excited to witness another record month, as we clocked our highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 37,270 in a month with a growth of 26%. We also registered an overall growth of 19% for the month of August. While demand for our key SUV brands continues to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semiconductors and select parts for sustained and smooth scaleup."

Exports Performance in August 2023

In the export category, Mahindra reported a total of 2,423 units sold in August 2023, representing a 17% decline compared to the same period last year. The company's export numbers for the year-to-date have settled at 11,897 units, which is a 10% decrease compared to the previous year.

