Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV scores 5 stars in GNCAP crash test while Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ignis score 1 star

Global NCAP has released the crash test results of the Scorpio-N SUV. This crash test was undertaken under the new, more demanding round of crash tests under the Safer Cars For India campaign. The Mahindra Scorpio-N earned five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. In another test, the Maruti Suzuki Swift received just one star for adult and child occupant protection. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Ignis both scored only one star for adult occupant protection and zero stars for child occupant protection.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was tested with two frontal airbags and ABS, but did not have standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC) or side curtain airbags. Most units of the car do have curtain airbags, however. The lack of three-point seat belts contributed to the lower child occupant protection rating. The SUV could only score three stars in child occupancy crash test.

The three Maruti Suzuki models - the Swift, S-Presso, and Ignis - were also tested with two frontal airbags and ABS. None of the three cars have ESC or side curtain airbags as standard or optional equipment. All three cars demonstrated unstable structures during frontal crash testing.

Global NCAP's updated protocols include testing for frontal and side impact protection, as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection, and side impact pole protection. Vehicles that score the highest star ratings must pass all of these tests.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols. However, it is of great concern that the manufacturer with the largest market share in India, Maruti Suzuki, still offers such poorly performing models, which don’t even make some key safety systems available to consumers in India as optional equipment.”

Also read: Bolero, Scorpio among most sold Mahindra cars in Nov this year; XUV700 sells 5,701 units

Also read: Mahindra to increase production of XUV3OO, XUV4OO, XUV7OO, Scorpio-N