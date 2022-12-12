Bolero, Scorpio among most sold Mahindra cars in Nov this year; XUV700 sells 5,701 units

Mumbai-based automaker Mahindra's SUVs Bolero and Scorpio are among its most sold cars in the month of November. While 7,984 units of Bolero were sold in November this year, the sales for the Mahindra SUV stood at 5,442 units in the same period last year. Total 6,455 units of Scorpio (petrol- 2,274 units; diesel- 41,181 units) in the same period, up from 3,370 units last year. They were followed closely by Mahindra XUV300 and XUV700.

5,903 units were sold of XUV300’s petrol (3,108 units) and diesel (2,795 units) variants combined in the same period compared to 4,005 units in November last year. 5,701 units of Mahindra XUV700’s petrol (1,096 units) and diesel (4,605 units) variants combined in the same period versus 3,207 units in the same period last year.

Despite its launch back in 2020, demand for Mahindra Thar remains high and the diesel variant has been more popular. 3,987 units of Mahindra Thar’s petrol (3,759 units) and diesel (228 units) variants were sold in the same period, up from 3,181 units in November last year, as per the automaker's monthly sales report.

Mahindra Alturas G4 turned out to be a dud as only 5 units were sold in November this year versus 80 units in the corresponding period last year. Mahindra KUV100 is not so popular among auto enthusiasts after all as its sales figure could not even cross 1,000 units. Total 321 units of Mahindra KUV 100’s petrol (13 units) and diesel (308 units) variants were sold.

Overall, M&M logged a 56 per cent rise in domestic passenger vehicle sales at 30,392 units in November this year from 19,458 units sold in the same period last year. M&M Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said the rise in November sales can be attributed to robust demand across segments.

Nakra further noted, “The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions. We are keeping a close watch and are taking appropriate steps.”

