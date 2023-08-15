Mahindra Thar.e Concept unveiled: All you need to know about 'offroad-friendly' electric SUV

Mahindra Auto on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Thar.e, the latest in its offering of sports utility vehicles (SUV), at the company's 'FutureScape' event in South Africa's Cape Town.

The price of the product, as well as the date when it would be available for purchase, were not disclosed at the event.

Equipped with AWD electric powertrain and INGLO-born electric platform, the Thar.e comes with a longer wheelbase and offers shorter overhangs.

The Thar.e has a number of features that make it suitable for off-roading, including higher ground clearance, and a common battery. It also features adaptable, modular, and swappable components.

Mahindra Auto, in a press note, said that Thar.e is "sustainability in action", as the company has utilised "50 percent recycled PET and recyclable uncoated plastics" in its construction.

In terms of design, elements such as a central pivoting screen, robust grab handles, and an uncluttered layout emphasise Thar.e's practicality for both urban and off-road adventurers.

The vehicle’s exterior design will come with a "crisp, geometric surfaces", and includes "near-vertical windows that maximise space", the company said in a press note.

"We will electrify all our ICE brands over a period of time. Today, you see Thar.e as a concept. Bolero.e and Scorpio.e is still some time away," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said.

"Vision Thar.e is a testament to innovation and a pioneering design philosophy that is uniquely Mahindra and distinctively global...Aligned with the global movement towards responsible consumption, our focus on sustainable materials resonates with the broader shift towards being planet positive," Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, M&M said.

