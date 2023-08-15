India at 76: Indians optimistic country's clout will rise, but feel unemployment will be top challenge in next 4 years, says survey

India's clout on the international stage will rise but unemployment and livelihood creation will be expected to be the top challenge over the next four years, according to a survey by LocalCircles that sought to understand the people's expectations of what the country may achieve by the 80th Independence Day.

The survey received over 92,000 responses from citizens located in 379 districts of India. 63 per cent respondents were men while 37 per cent respondents were women. 42 per cent respondents were from tier 1, 32 per cent from tier 2 and 26 per cent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

According to the survey, while 77 per cent of the respondents are confident that India's clout in the world will continue to grow by the time it marks its 80th anniversary, 14 per cent felt it will remain the “same as what it is currently”. There are however 4 per cent of respondents who foresee it “deteriorating” and 5 per cent opted for a cautious “can’t say”.

On being asked what they foresee whether high economic growth spells prosperity and wellbeing for all with more people crossing the BPL to middle class or does it mean that the rich become richer and the poor get pushed down further in poverty, the survey revealed that 55 per cent of citizens’ expressed optimism that there will be growth and prosperity for most people by 2027.

The data showed that while 16 per cent are optimistic of growth and prosperity for all; 39 per cent feel the next 4 years will bring growth and prosperity for most; however 41 per cent of citizens surveyed feel that India’s growth and prosperity will benefit only few while 4 per cent of respondents are still uncertain and stated “can’t say”.

Though entrepreneurship and self-employment is being promoted with considerable support to start-ups by various institutions, there are still many challenges both because of the domestic scenario, which is still to fully recover from the impact of the pandemic, and the global challenges as well as climate change impact.

On being asked about employment generation in India, the survey showed that out of 11,196 citizens who responded to this query only 1 in 3 expressed optimism of India being able to create enough job or entrepreneurship opportunities in the next 4 years. Apart from 33 per cent of those optimistic of India being able to create more employment, 44 per cent of respondents are of the view that India “will create only some new employment but many small entrepreneurs”; 3 per cent indicated that they feel the government “will be unable to create new employment nor small entrepreneurs”; 10 per cent more fear that they “will see shrinking of employment opportunities as well as number of small entrepreneurs”; in addition 7 per cent opted for “can’t say” as they are uncertain how the next few years will pan out.

On women and child safety improvement, the survey revealed that out of 11,132 responses with 52 per cent of citizens’ surveyed expressing optimism that India will be able to improve safety of women and children in the next 4 years when it celebrates 80 years of independence. The data shows that while 52 per cent feel the scenario with regards women and child safety will improve going forward; 27 per cent feel it will remain the same as it is today; 17 per cent however fear that it will deteriorate and 4 per cent are uncertain on the issue so opted for “can’t say”.

On being asked about the improvement of bribery and corruption in the next four years, the survey which received responses from 11,881 citizens with only 37 per cent expressing optimism of the situation “improving (less corruption); 38 per cent don’t foresee things improving instead expect the situation to be “same as it is right now”; 22 per cent in fact expect the situation to “deteriorate (more corruption)”; and 3 per cent of respondent stated “can’t say”.

On the outlook of citizen’s social stability, the survey revealed that the response to this query from 11,590 citizens was not very optimistic as only 45 per cent foresee the social stability “improving” in the next 4 years; 31 per cent of citizens surveyed expect it to remain “same as its today”; and 24 per cent expect the situation to be “deteriorating”.

About COVID-19’s presence in the next four years, the survey showed that 53 per cent of Indians surveyed indicating that they believe COVID will still be there 4 years from now but majority will have immunity against it.

The data showed that apart from 53 per cent who believe that the “virus will still be there in some form but majority will have immunity against it”; 21 per cent believe the “pandemic will still be there and a small portion of the population will have long term health issues due to re-infection/ Long COVID”; and 6 per cent of the population felt the “pandemic will still be there and a sizeable population will have long term health issues due to re-infection/ Long COVID.

In addition, 8 per cent of the respondents opted for “can’t say”. The responses show the majority fear long term health issues due to the pandemic and while 53 per cent are confident of people developing immunity against it, 4 in 10 are not so confident and fear long term impact on health.

The survey asked the citizens “what do you realistically foresee as the top challenge in the next 4 years?” This query received 12,282 responses with 40 per cent indicating that “creating enough employment and livelihood opportunities” will be India’s top challenge in the next 4 years. Of the remaining, 18 per cent indicated “driving economic growth”; 14 per cent indicated “maintaining communal harmony”; 8 per cent indicated “keeping inflation and price rise in check”; 7 per cent feel “managing geopolitical issues” would be a challenge; 4 per cent feel “containing terrorism” remains a challenge; 3 per cent remain apprehensive about “handling of COVID and its after effects on population”; 2 per cent indicated “other issues not listed above”. In addition, 4 per cent opted for “can’t say”.

