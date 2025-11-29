Mahindra XEV 9S review: A comfort-focused electric SUV with strong basics

The Mahindra XEV 9S adds a sensible, comfort-first option to Mahindra’s growing electric SUV range. Built on the INGLO Platform, it doesn’t try to dramatically change what already works. Instead, it offers a reassuringly familiar shape of a XUV 700 with electric-specific updates, making it a natural step for buyers moving from a conventional petrol or diesel SUV to an electric one.

Advertisement

In terms of styling, the XEV 9S chooses function over drama. The redesigned front features a connected LED DRL, dual LED headlamps and a closed grille that clearly mark it out as an EV. Flared wheel arches, a strong shoulder line and 18-inch alloy wheels give it a solid, upright stance. At the rear, Mahindra has gone with separate LED tail-lamps rather than a full-width light bar. Its dimensions place it firmly in the midsize SUV category, and the 205mm ground clearance adds to its road-going confidence.

Step inside and the focus on space and comfort becomes clear. As a five-seater, the XEV 9S offers a spacious 500-litre boot, complemented by a handy 150-litre frunk. The cabin feels premium for the price, with good quality materials and thoughtful additions.

Advertisement

Rear-seat comfort stands out thanks to features such as ventilated second-row seats, roller sunshades, fast USB-C chargers and a powered ‘boss mode’ that lets rear passengers adjust the front seat. There’s also ample legroom, even for taller occupants, making it well suited for long family drives or chauffeur-driven duties.

Technology is one of the SUV’s biggest highlights. All variants get a dashboard-spanning setup with three 12.3-inch screens, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety equipment is also strong, with six airbags, ABS, ESP, ISOFIX mounts and all-wheel disc brakes offered as standard. Higher variants add ADAS with multiple radars and a front camera. However, the heavy reliance on touchscreens and the lack of physical buttons can be distracting, especially while driving, and takes some getting used to.

Advertisement

On the road, the XEV 9S is clearly tuned for comfort. It absorbs bumps well at city speeds, but post-bump movement is noticeable, with some vertical and lateral bounce on uneven roads and speed breakers. The upside is excellent cabin insulation, with very low noise levels adding to the relaxed driving experience. At highway speeds, it feels stable and predictable up to triple-digit speeds, but its size becomes apparent when pushed harder through corners. There is noticeable body roll, and this is not an SUV meant for enthusiastic driving.

Battery options include 59kWh and 79kWh units, with DC fast charging of up to 180kW enabling a 20–80 per cent charge in about 20 minutes for the larger battery. Home chargers are offered at an additional cost.

Priced between Rs 19.95 lakh and Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XEV 9S delivers a well-balanced package. It isn’t the most engaging electric SUV out there, but for buyers who value space, comfort, refinement and familiarity, it makes strong sense.