Mahindra XUV 3XO to be unveiled today: New compact SUV to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to unveil the much-anticipated Mahindra XUV 3XO, a compact SUV and facelifted version of the popular XUV 300, today. This new model is expected to compete with popular compact SUVs in India such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Kia Sonet.

Design

The XUV 3XO will sport redesigned front and rear fascias, drawing inspiration from Mahindra’s BE line-up of SUVs. Expect chrome-finished triangular embellishments in the grille, updated headlight clusters, and fang-shaped LED DRLs. The rear will feature connected LED taillights and a completely reworked tailgate.

Interiors

Inside, the XUV 3XO will feature a new dashboard layout similar to the XUV 400 EV, along with a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. Expect new upholstery options and premium finishes, offering a modern and luxurious feel. Mahindra has provided some snippets of the interiors in the teasers and the dedicated page on the upcoming car.

Features

Mahindra is expected to introduce segment-first features in the XUV 3XO, including a panoramic sunroof, a seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and dual-zone climate control accessible through AdrenoX-connected car tech. Other expected features include wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, automatic headlamps with wipers, and more.

Powertrain

The XUV 3XO is expected to retain its current engine lineup, including a 1.5-liter turbo diesel, a 1.2-liter turbo petrol, and a Turbosport variant. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual or an AMT automatic.

Fuel Efficiency and Rivals

The XUV 3XO is expected to offer a fuel efficiency of around 20 kmpl. It will compete with popular models such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4-meter SUV.

Expected Launch and Price

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is set to be revealed today, with sales expected to begin shortly after. The SUV is likely to be priced starting from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will face stiff competition in the market but is expected to stand out with its new design, features, and improved dynamics.

Stay tuned to Business Today for more updates on the Mahindra XUV 3XO as we bring you the latest news from the event today.