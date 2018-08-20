Maruti Ciaz 2018 launched; check new features, engine, interiors, price

Maruti has finally unveiled the first facelift of its c-segment sedan, Ciaz. The new car is an incremental update to the outgoing model with minor tweaks made to the car's interiors and exteriors. However, Maruti has given the car a new heart in the form of a K15 engine. The Ciaz pre-bookings are already live and the car is expected to hit the showrooms soon.

The price of the new car starts at Rs 8.19 lakh for the base petrol variant and goes up to Rs 10.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The company's SHVS, micro-hybrid technology is available with both petrol and diesel variants. However, Ciaz diesel will not get the option of an automatic gear system.

The new Ciaz gets a sleeker grill up front with heavy chrome-work. The headlight and DRLs have also been tweaked to house projector headlamps and always-on daytime running lights. The tail lights have also received a makeover with sleek horizontal lines giving the rear a wider look. Overall the design looks similar to the older version but still gets a refreshed look, all thanks to the changes in the front grille. Ciaz 2018 also gets bigger air vents up front, giving it a bigger and broader stance.

The interiors follow the same colour scheme as the previous version. However, Maruti has introduced a new faux wood panel on the dashboard, giving it a slightly premium touch and feel. The central console comes with a 7-inch touchscreen that supports both Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The instrument cluster gets a major update as well. The car now comes with a TFT screen similar to the one found on the top two variants of Baleno. The new car gets cruise control as well.

The powertrain gets an update in the form of a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine. The new engine churns out 103 bhp with a respectable 138 Nm of torque. The engine is able to give a class-leading mileage of 21.56 kmpl on the petrol variants. In part, thanks to the SHVS micro-Hybrid system that provides additional torque in stop and start traffic as well as heavy acceleration. The diesel variant gets the same 1.3-liter unit that gives out 89 bhp of power and 200Nm of torque.