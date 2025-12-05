BEML inks MoU for maritime financing after securing two orders in two days

BEML Limited, the defence public sector undertaking, on Friday said it inked a strategic memorandum of understanding with Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited to unlock dedicated financial support for India’s domestic maritime manufacturing ecosystem. The move follows another MoU BEML signed with HD Korea and Hyundai Samho for maritime cranes, expanding its presence in the shipbuilding and port equipment space.

The company has already announced two major orders this week, marking a significant boost to its rail and metro business. On Thursday, the company received a ₹157 crore contract from Loram Rail Maintenance India to manufacture switch rail grinding machines for Indian Railways' track maintenance. This order came immediately after a ₹414 crore contract was awarded on Wednesday by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for additional trainsets to support Namma Metro Phase II. These wins further cement BEML’s position in the rail and metro segment, which is one of its primary business verticals alongside defence, aerospace, and mining and construction. The government of India, as of June 30, 2025, maintained a 53.86% stake in BEML, underscoring continued state involvement in the company’s operations.

On Friday, BEML’s shares ended 3.12% lower at Rs 1,710 after reaching an intraday high of Rs 1,779.80. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,246 crore.

The company recently reported mixed financial results for the July–September quarter of FY26. Net profit decreased by 6% year-on-year to ₹48 crore, and revenue slipped by 2.4% to ₹839 crore. However, EBITDA was stable at Rs 73 crore, with operating margin improving slightly to 8.7% from 8.5% a year ago. These figures provide context on BEML’s financial health as it continues to secure new orders.

The sequence of order wins this week adds to a busy period for BEML, reflecting its ongoing efforts to expand its rail and metro portfolio. The company’s focus on this segment comes amid a broader strategy to maintain a strong presence in multiple verticals as a Schedule A public sector enterprise under the ministry of defence.