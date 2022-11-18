Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 now offered with S-CNG technology; check price, features, mileage

India’s largest automotive manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, on Friday, announced the launch of its hatchback Alto K10 with S-CNG technology in the country at Rs 5,94,500 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI variant.

The company, in a statement, said that the third-generation of Alto K10, which was introduced in August 2022, has received tremendous customer response and the new Alto K10 S-CNG will further expand the reach of the popular hatchback.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers' shifting desires. The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel-efficiency.”

The Alto K10, in CNG mode, offers 56.69 PS and has 82.1 Nm of torque. The claimed mileage of Alto K10 CNG is around 33.85 km per kilo of fuel. The Alto K10 S-CNG comes equipped with the company’s Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Srivastava further added, “I am delighted to share that we have sold more than 1 million S-CNG vehicles so far, which has helped save over 1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. The addition of S-CNG to the popular Alto K10 will allow further widespread adoption of our environment-friendly technology. Our S-CNG range is specially designed, developed, and manufactured at our facilities to suit Indian driving conditions.”

The new Alto comes with a friendly front fascia, new peppy headlamps, a honeycomb pattern grille, trendy rear combination lamps, and big R13 wheels with new full-wheel covers.

The petrol variant of Alto K10 delivers 66.62 PS of power and 89Nm torque. It also provides a fuel efficiency of 24.90 km/l, claims the company. This variant of Alto K10 is available with both 5-speed manual and automatic gear shift (AGS) transmission options.

Aimed at providing a comfortable driving experience, the Alto K10 comes with a centre-focused dashboard design, floating audio unit and premium accentuation, a new cabin design to maximise front-row knee space and second-row leg room for easy ingress and egress, warm grey-coloured seats with beige accents, and ergonomic and practical utility spaces for accommodating day-to-day storage.

The Alto K10 comes with a 7-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment system and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and other SmartPlay Studio apps, steering-mounted audio and voice controls, digital speedometer display, front power window switches on the instrument panel and remote keyless entry.

In terms of security features, the Alto K10 comes equipped with dual airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake force distribution, a pre-tensioner, reverse parking sensors, speed sensing auto door lock and high-speed alert.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki already offers the largest selection of CNG vehicles in India at various price points. The company aims to fulfil the government's goal of reducing oil imports and increasing the proportion of natural gas in the country's primary energy mix.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki India offers 13 S-CNG models -- Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, Super Carry and Tour S.