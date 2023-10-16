Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai India, M&M among top PV sellers in Sept ’23; Alto, i10, i20 among top selling models: SIAM

Auto sales in September: Automakers Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Kia Motors India, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor are among the top passenger vehicle sellers in India in the month of September. Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) emerged as the segment leader as it sold 1,50,812 units of PVs in September this year, compared to 1,48,380 units in the same period last year. Hyundai Motor India was a close contender with 54,241 units sold in September 2023 whereas M&M sold 34,508 units in the same period.

While Kia Motors India sold a total of 20,022 units last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 22,157 units in the same period. Other automakers that have made the cut are Honda Cars India, Renault India, Tata Motors, Volkswagen India, Nissan Motor India, MG Motor India, and Skoda Auto India. Total 3,61,717 units of passenger vehicles were sold in September 2023 compared to 3,55,043 a year ago, according to the data shared by the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

In April-September 2023, Maruti Suzuki was the segment leader with sales of 8.73 lakh units of passenger vehicles. MSI was followed by Hyundai Motor India (3.07 lakh units), Tata Motors (2.84 lakh units), Mahindra & Mahindra (2.14 lakh units), Kia Motors India (1.20 lakh units), Toyota Kirloskar Motor (1.14 lakh units), and Honda Cars India (37,658 units) in the same period.

A total of 20,70,163 units of PVs were sold in April-September compared to 19,36,804 units in the same period last year. “As we get into the festival season, all segments of the Industry are optimistic and look towards posting good numbers in Q3 as well. This growth in the automobile sectors can be attributed to the all-round Economic growth of the country, which is also enabled through the conducive Government policies,” SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said while announcing the monthly auto sales data.

Top selling car models in September 2023

Maruti Suzuki’s Alto and Spresso and Renault Kwid dominated sales in the hatchback segment. While Alto and Spresso sold a total of 10,351 units in September this year and 72,550 units in April-September 2023-24. Renault Kwid, on the other hand, sold 747 units last month and 5,620 units in April-September 2023-24.

MSI also emerged as the leader in the compact segment as its models Baleno, Celerio and Dzire together sold 68,552 units in the last month and 4,33,428 units in April-September period. Hyundai Motor’s Grand i10, i20, Santro, XCent, and Aura sold a total of 15,604 units in September and 1,00,522 units in April-September 2023. In the mid-size segment, Hyundai Verna (2,610 units in sold September), Honda City (1,599 units sold in September) and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (1,491 units in sold September) were among the top selling models.

