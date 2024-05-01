Maruti Suzuki India begins pre-bookings for 4th generation Swift; details here

Maruti Suzuki India has started pre-bookings for the 4th generation Epic New Swift with a booking amount of Rs 11,000. The latest version of the Swift enhances its signature sporty design, dynamism and fun-to-drive quotient.

Since its launch, Swift has been India's top premium hatchback with more than 29 lakh owners. The sporty premium hatchback has consistently set the standard for dynamic driving performance.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift has been an iconic brand for Maruti Suzuki, one that has evolved with changing times to redefine customer expectations. Its 29 lakh strong customer base and numerous awards & accolades are a testament to how the iconic Swift has gone from strength to strength."

He further added, "The Epic New Swift stays true to its much-loved sporty DNA, while balancing new-age expectations of environment friendliness with low emissions. As always, the next-generation Swift is all set to create new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment and further the concept of the ‘Joy of Mobility’ in its own right.”

Design and Style

The 2024 Swift will sport an "evolutionary style," building on its identifiable silhouette. The exterior will see changes including a revamped grille, new bumpers, alloy wheels, and a modern shark-fin antenna. A significant change comes with the door handles; the rear door handles that were once mounted on the C-pillar are moving to a more traditional placement.



Interior Upgrades

Inside, the Swift is expected to get a floating touchscreen infotainment system. The instrument console will also get an upgrade with a larger Multi-Information Display (MID) unit. Additionally, the car might get new seat upholstery.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Swift will introduce the new 1.2-litre Z-Series (Z12E) petrol engine, replacing the older 1.2-litre K-Series (K12C) engine. This update suggests a focus on enhancing performance and efficiency. Both manual and Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) options will be available. Additionally, a CNG variant is expected to be introduced.