Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched in India at Rs 12.74 lakh; check variants, other details

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Jimny SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The highest variant of the car is available at a price of Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The main rival for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the popular Mahindra Thar SUV. Additionally, it may also face competition from the Force Gurkha in the 4WD market.

The Jimny (5-door) will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants with automatic and manual transmission choices.

Detailed pricing of Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Prices Variant Prices (ex-showroom) Zeta MT Rs 1,274,000 Zeta AT Rs 13,94,000 Alpha MT Rs 13,69,000 Alpha MT (Dual Tone) Rs 13,85,000 Alpha AT (Dual Tone) Rs 15,05,000

Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be powered by the K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine, delivering 105PS power and a peak torque of 134Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. The SUV features a ladder frame chassis and comes with the ALLGRIP PRO 4WD technology, including a low-range transfer gear (4L mode) as a standard feature.

Exterior Features

The Jimny boasts LED headlamps with washers, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Standard features include a hard top, drip rails, a clamshell bonnet, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Interiors

Maruti Suzuki claims it has kept the overall design basic and simple in order to avoid any kind of distraction to the driver. The Jimny offers a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with an HD display, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Arkamys surround sound system, automatic climate control, and cruise control.

Safety

All Jimny variants come with the standard features of 6 airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), brake assist function, electronic stability program (ESP), brake limited slip differential, hill hold control, hill descent control, side-impact door beams, 3-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, seatbelt pretensioner, and rear view camera.