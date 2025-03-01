Maruti Suzuki leads domestic PV sales in February 2025, overtakes Hyundai, Tata

In February, Maruti Suzuki India reported a slight increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales, reaching 1,60,791 units compared to 1,60,271 units in the previous year. Despite a decline in its mini segment, Maruti Suzuki observed a rise in compact car sales, including models like Baleno and Swift, which rose to 72,942 units from 71,627 units year-on-year. This marginal growth comes amid a broader market slowdown, with key competitors experiencing varied performance outcomes.

Hyundai Motor India saw a 5 per cent decrease in domestic dispatches, with 47,727 units sold compared to 50,201 units in February last year. The company's Whole-time Director and CEO, Tarun Garg, expressed optimism for future demand, stating, “On the domestic sales front, despite geopolitical challenges, we remain optimistic that the proposed tax reforms in the Union Budget 2025 and improved liquidity will provide the much-needed demand boost to the market.” Tata Motors also reported a 9 per cent decline in domestic passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, falling to 46,435 units from 51,267 units last year.

In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra experienced a robust 19 per cent growth in utility vehicle sales, achieving 50,420 units, significantly driven by strong performance in the SUV segment.

Veejay Nakra, President of Mahindra's Automotive Division, said: "This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio."

Kia India also reported strong sales, with a considerable rise in demand. Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar, noted, “Kia India continues to grow steadily, driven by strong customer demand and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions.”

Royal Enfield in the two-wheeler sector saw a notable 19 per cent increase in total sales, reaching 90,670 units in February from 75,935 units a year earlier. Their domestic sales were at 80,799 units, with exports also rising by 23 per cent to 9,871 units. Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India experienced a decline, with total sales dropping to 90,206 units from 97,435 units in the previous year. These results highlight mixed fortunes in the two-wheeler segment, reflecting varied consumer interest and market conditions.

The automotive sector in February reflected ongoing challenges in consumer demand amid fluctuating economic conditions. While manufacturers like Maruti and Mahindra managed to leverage their portfolios to achieve growth, others like Hyundai and Tata faced setbacks. Industry players anticipate potential improvements spurred by upcoming policy adjustments, hoping for a stimulus in demand driven by tax reforms and enhanced liquidity. As the market adjusts to these dynamics, automakers continue to focus on strategic positioning to align with evolving consumer preferences.

