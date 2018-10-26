Maruti Suzuki names Varun Dhawan as brand ambassador for Arena retail chain

Maruti Suzuki India has named Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador for its Arena line of showrooms. The Sui Dhaaga-fame actor will appear in an advertising campaign about the Maruti Suzuki sales channel which will go live on TV, print, digital, radio and cinema. Maruti Suzuki India is trying to transform its entire retail network in the country. The campaign with Varun Dhawan is meant to strengthen the Arena's experience of car buying.

Around a year ago, Maruti Suzuki had upgraded its retail chain to Arena showrooms by incorporating digital aids into customer service. This line of showrooms is similar to Maruti Suzuki NEXA showrooms in terms of using technological facilities, which was opened by the carmaker to market its portfolio of premium vehicles. This sales channel retails popular models from the auto manufacturer, including the new Swift, Dzire, and Vitara Brezza.

Almost 75 per cent car buyers in India do their research online before deciding to purchase. Maruti Suzuki with Arena initiative aims to attract these type of customers.

Mr R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director of Marketing and Sales, said, "We are delighted to welcome Varun Dhawan to Maruti Suzuki Arena family. Maruti Suzuki Arena enhances customer delight with an exciting purchase experience, seamlessly from the digital space to physical showrooms."

Varun Dhawan while supporting the association said, "The new, transformed Maruti Suzuki Arena is poised to strongly connect with the young and do-it-yourself generation of customers who will experience a warm and connected car buying experience at this new destination. I am extremely excited and proud to be a part of the Maruti Suzuki Arena family. The overall experiences at Maruti Suzuki Arena will make every customer feel special."

Over 100 new Maruti Arena showrooms are already operational in just one year of launch of the initiative. Customers who have registered themselves on the Maruti Suzuki Arena website can continue selecting vehicles and trims when they get to the showroom by entering their mobile number on the Navigation Portal there.

Prospectoive buyers can also explorre the entire range of Maruti Suzuki cars by using the interactive Product Vision touch screens at the Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms. Every Maruti Suzuki Arena will have a Personalization Zone where customers can electronically personalize cars by a mix and match of accessories.