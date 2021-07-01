Maruti Suzuki sales recover to 1.47 lakh units in June

India's biggest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 147,368 units in June 2021. This is way above 57,428 units sold in the same month last year when the country was coming out of one of the strictest lockdowns in the world.

On a MoM basis too, Maruti's sales are up more than 200 per cent. The company had reported a 71 per cent decline in sales to 46,555 units in May as against 1,59,691 units in April. This drop in its sales figures came after the spike in COVID-19 cases and lockdowns across various states.

Total sales in June include domestic sales of 126,196 units, sales to other OEM 4,152 units and exports of 17,020 units. With this, the company closed the first quarter of FY 21-22 with total sales of 353,614 units (297,118 units domestic, 10,977 units to other OEMs and exports of 45,519 units).

"Sales in Quarter 1 of both FY20-21 and FY21-22 have been far from normal owing to COVID-19 related lockdowns and disruptions, and hence any comparison would not be very meaningful," Maruti said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicles mini category comprising MiniAlto, S-Presso, 17,439 units were sold in June. In the compact PV category, including WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S, 68,849 units were sold in June. Maruti Ciaz that comes in the mid-size segment sold 602 units.

In Maruti's utility vehicle category, including Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, the company sold 28,172 units. Maruti sold 9,218 units of Eeco and 1,916 units of Super Carry in the domestic market in June. Meanwhile, the auto giant has said it will hike car prices due to a rise in input costs in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.

"Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price rise," the company said on June 22.

This is not the first time that Maruti Suzuki has raised the prices of its car models. On April 16, the carmaker had announced the increase in weighted average price in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) of 1.6 per cent across models.

Meanwhile, Maruti stock is trading Rs 74.05 or 0.99 per cent up on the National Stock Exchange today.

