Maruti Suzuki sees 5.38% production decline in February

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India's production declined by 5.38 per cent in February 2020 at 1,40,933 units, when compared to a total of 1,48,959 units in the same month in 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), in a regulatory filing to National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), said its total passenger vehicle production declined 4.87 per cent at 1,40,370 units in February 2020 against 1,47,550 units in February last year.

Despite the production drop in the company's total passenger vehicles, MSI has increased the manufacturing of its mid-size sedan Ciaz and utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL-6, S-Cross.

The car manufacturer increased the production of Ciaz by 8.09 per cent to 2,950 units in February 2020 against 2,729 units in the same month last year.

MSI's utility vehicles production also increased by 7.89 per cent to 21,737 units in February this year when compared to 20,146 units in February 2019.

The carmaker's light commercial vehicles segment saw production decline to 563 units in February 2020 against 1,409 units in the same month last year.

Earlier this month, an MSI spokesperson had said that the carmaker doesn't see any issue in production due to coronavirus outbreak. As per rating agency ICRA, the domestic automobile industry will be negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

