Maruti Suzuki sells 1.78 lakh units in May; Brezza, Fronx among top-selling models

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,78,083 units in May this year, a rise from 1,61,413 units sold in May last year. Total sales comprise 1,45,596 units sold domestically, 5,010 units sold to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and exports of 26,477 units.

The carmaker said shortage of electronic components impacted production of vehicles. Maruti Suzuki said in a release: "The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact".

Maruti Suzuki's top-selling models in the utility vehicles segment included Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, S-Cross, and XL-6, which comprised a total of 46,243 units sold in May this year. This is an uptick from 28,051 units sold in May last year.

Total 12,818 units of Maruti Suzuki Eeco van were sold in May this year versus 10,482 units in the corresponding period last year. Besides this, Alto and S-Presso continued to remain the highest selling cars in its Mini portfolio. Total 12,236 units of these cars were sold last month, compared to 17,406 units in the same period last year.

In its Compact portfolio, Baleno, Celerio, DZire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR are the top contributors to sales. Total 71,419 units of these cars were sold in May 2023, compared to 67,947 units in May last year.

In terms of FY 2023-24 sales, Maruti Suzuki logged overall sales of 3,38,612 units, compared to 3,12,074 units in FY 2022-23. Total 82,997 units of MSI’s utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, S-Cross, and XL-6 were sold in FY 2023-24, compared to 61,992 units last year.

MSI sold 26,346 units of Alto and S-Presso in FY 2023-24, compared to 34,545 units in FY 2022-23. MSI sold total 1,46, 354 units of Baleno, Celerio, DZire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR in FY 2023-24, compared to 1,27,131 units in FY 2022-23.

Maruti Suzuki India’s shares are currently 0.01 per cent down to trade at 9,356.75 apiece at the BSE.

