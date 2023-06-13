Maruti Suzuki to unveil new Innova-rival 'INVICTO' in July; check details

Maruti Suzuki India has officially announced its plans to introduce a new multi-purpose vehicle called INVICTO. India's largest car maker has revealed that the new MPV will likely be unveiled in July 2023.

Maruti Suzuki has already sent out invites for a launch event on July 5 and is expected to launch the INVICTO at this event. The INVICTO will most likely be the cross-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. The MPV was launched in November last year and claims to have a mileage of 21.1 kmpl.

The new INVICTO is expected to feature a design silhouette similar to the Hycross. However, Maruti Suzuki will make small exterior changes to distinguish the product. Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki INVICTO will most likely feature the same powertrain.

The car utilizes a self-charging battery to enhance its mileage capabilities. According to Toyota, the car can provide a range of 1097 km with a full tank which easily makes it one of the most fuel-efficient MPV/SUVs in the market.

The new MUV from Maruti Suzuki will also likely get the same feature list. The Toyota Innova HyCross offers a hybrid powertrain, which allows it to achieve a mileage of over 21 kmpl.

Similar to the Innova HyCross, the INVICTO is also expected to get a higher bonnet line, bold shoulder lines, and a larger grille, giving it a more SUV-like appearance.

The Toyota Innova HyCross gets a panoramic sunroof, powered Ottoman captain seats, mood lighting, and more. Maruti will also introduce these features, considering that the company is marketing it as a 'Luxury' product.

