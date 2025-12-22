MARC Technocrats SME IPO allotment today: Check status online, latest GMP & more

MARC Technocrats is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, December 22. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate today or latest by Tuesday, December 23. The SME IPO of the infrastructure consultancy services firm saw a decent response from the investors.

The IPO of Bahadurgarh-based MARC Technocrat was open for bidding between December 17 and December 19. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 88-93 per share with a lot size of 1,200 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 43 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 45,79,200 equity shares.

The SME issue was overall subscribed 9.87 times, fetching bids for close to Rs 400 crore through over 12,000 applications. The allocation for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 8.99 times The portion allocated for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 9.51 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was booked 10.75 times.

The grey market premium of MARC Technocrat has dropped to half since the closure of the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 2 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of little more than 2 per cent for the investors. However, the GMP stood at Rs 4 apiece during the bidding phase.

Incorporated in August 2007, MARC Technocrats provides infrastructure consultancy services, including supervision and quality control, detailed project reports, techno-financial audits, and pre-bid advisory services. It offers services for infrastructure projects, such as roads and highways, railways, buildings, and water resources.

Narnolia Financial Services is the book running lead manager and Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking. Shares of the company shall be listed on NSE Emerge platform on Wednesday, December 24.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of MARC Technocrats, can check the allotment status on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website:

Visit https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp Sign up with all the requisite details if you are not registered already. Log in with your username and password. Check I am not a robot. Ensure IPO bid details column is checked. Select the symbol/company in the dropdown. Check your PAN number and enter your application number. Hit the 'get data' button and get your allotment status.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Purva Sharegistry India (https://https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.